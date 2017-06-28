wrestling / News

WWE News: Balor on Cover of Latest WWE Comic, Summer Rae Posts Pics From Maxim Party

June 28, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Here is the cover for the latest issue of WWE Comics. The issue, the sixth in the series, features Finn Balor:

– Summer Rae posted the following pics from the Maxim Hot 100 party. The WWE star placed on this year’s list.

