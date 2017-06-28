wrestling / News
WWE News: Balor on Cover of Latest WWE Comic, Summer Rae Posts Pics From Maxim Party
June 28, 2017
– Here is the cover for the latest issue of WWE Comics. The issue, the sixth in the series, features Finn Balor:
This @WWE #6 @FinnBalor cover is waiting for you at comic stores tomorrow! #DemonKing #WWEComics
Find a store- https://t.co/i2T8p4bLmw pic.twitter.com/XI0YcZIinF
— WWE Publishing (@WWEpublishing) June 27, 2017
– Summer Rae posted the following pics from the Maxim Hot 100 party. The WWE star placed on this year’s list.
Maxim Hot 100 Party ✨ pic.twitter.com/75xgu786u3
— Summer Rae (@RealSummerWWE) June 28, 2017