WWE News: Baron Corbin Joins Royal Rumble Match, Aliyah Makes Main Roster Debut
January 3, 2017 | Posted by
– Baron Corbin has joined the Royal Rumble match. Corbin announced following the contract signing between John Cena and AJ Styles that he is the first Smackdown star in the match, joining Brock Lesnar, Bill Goldberg, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Big E, Chris Jericho and Braun Strowman.
– NXT’s Aliyah made her main roster debut on Smackdown in a match against Carmella. You can see video of the match below:
.@RealEllsworth gives @CarmellaWWE some motivational support at ringside for her #SDLive match vs @WWE_Aliyah. #CarmEllsworth pic.twitter.com/nsAOxqT6il
— WWE (@WWE) January 4, 2017