– Baron Corbin has joined the Royal Rumble match. Corbin announced following the contract signing between John Cena and AJ Styles that he is the first Smackdown star in the match, joining Brock Lesnar, Bill Goldberg, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Big E, Chris Jericho and Braun Strowman.

– NXT’s Aliyah made her main roster debut on Smackdown in a match against Carmella. You can see video of the match below: