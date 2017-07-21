wrestling / News

WWE News: Baron Corbin Mocks Critic on Twitter, Zack Ryder Gets Surprised at Comic-Con

July 21, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Baron Corbin posted to Twitter, firing back at a critic who messaged him on the site. You can see the posts below:

– WWE posted the following video of Zack Ryder at San Diego Comic Con getting surprised by a preview of his next Mattel action figure:

