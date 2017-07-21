– Baron Corbin posted to Twitter, firing back at a critic who messaged him on the site. You can see the posts below:

So if @WWE is going to push @BigCassWWE and @BaronCorbinWWE maybe this is the perfect time to cancel my subscription? #WWEnetwork — Kodiak Berry (@KodiakBerry) July 18, 2017

You have 3 followers maybe it's the perfect time to get friends. https://t.co/A4GgcUqFOB — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) July 18, 2017

– WWE posted the following video of Zack Ryder at San Diego Comic Con getting surprised by a preview of his next Mattel action figure: