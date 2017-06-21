– A fan on Twitter was insulting Baron Corbin about his “sad face stomach,” so Corbin responded, putting the fan in his place…

Trust me your girl is fine with it. She keeps sending me DM's. Let her know I am out of her league. She just has to settle with you. — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) June 20, 2017

– Here is a Smackdown fallout video, featuring Kevin Owens showing some respect to had Gable, and then claiming that he will be looked at as the ebst in WWE history when his time is finished…

“I really respect what Chad Gable tried to do tonight. Tried to make a name for himself. I did the same. Remember when I walked in on Raw, right in the middle of John Cena’s “Open Challenge,” and I laid him out. You remember that? Of course, that’s not what happened tonight, because I am the absolute best in the history of WWE and I know a lot of people might think that’s not true, they might think that’s a crazy claim, they might even think that I’m trying to say that to rile people up and that I don’t believe it myself. But trust me, when I say I am the best in the history of WWE and when my time is done and it’s all said and done, everyone will see it too.”