– WWE’s latest poll asks fans whether Raw or Smackdown is better for the women’s division. As of this writing, 75% voted for Smackdown.

– Baron Corbin complained about the TSA on Twitter after they broke a pair of his sunglasses, posting:

Thanks @TSA for breaking my @GUNNAROptiks sunglasses then telling me its not worth the hassle to get them replaced As usual you're the worst — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) April 10, 2017

– Here is the latest Bella Twins video, featuring Brie teaching how to make enchiladas: