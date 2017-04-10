wrestling / News

WWE News: Baron Corbin Slams TSA, Brie Bella Teaches Cooking, Women’s Divison Poll

April 10, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE’s latest poll asks fans whether Raw or Smackdown is better for the women’s division. As of this writing, 75% voted for Smackdown.

– Baron Corbin complained about the TSA on Twitter after they broke a pair of his sunglasses, posting:

– Here is the latest Bella Twins video, featuring Brie teaching how to make enchiladas:

