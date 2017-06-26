wrestling / News

WWE News: Baron Corbin Takes Shot at Raw Guest, Ride Along Clip

June 26, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE posted the following highlight clip from the new episode of WWE Ride Along, with Nia Jax talking with Tom Phillips and Corey Graves about her start in the business:

– Baron Corbin took a shot at Raw guest LaVar Ball on Instagram. After WWE posted the following photo to their Instagram account, Corbin posted a comment which read:

“Sweet they [sic] guy who cost his son millions and millions of dollars”

Welcome the Ball Family to the #WWELA edition of @mikethemiz #MizTV! @lavar @zo #Raw

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on

