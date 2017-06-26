wrestling / News
WWE News: Baron Corbin Takes Shot at Raw Guest, Ride Along Clip
June 26, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE posted the following highlight clip from the new episode of WWE Ride Along, with Nia Jax talking with Tom Phillips and Corey Graves about her start in the business:
.@NiaJaxWWE isn't like most girls… WHY? Because she's BIONIC! #WWERideAlong @WWEGraves @TomPhillipsWWE @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/R7225BxeTB
— WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2017
– Baron Corbin took a shot at Raw guest LaVar Ball on Instagram. After WWE posted the following photo to their Instagram account, Corbin posted a comment which read:
“Sweet they [sic] guy who cost his son millions and millions of dollars”