WWE News: Baron Corbin Teases Cash-In Tonight, Randy Orton Hypes Battleground, Mike and Maria Kanellis In Social Media Lounge

July 23, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– In a video for WWE, Baron Corbin teased the possibility of cashing in the Money in the Bank contract tonight at WWE Battleground.

– Speaking of Battleground, Randy Orton hyped his Punjabi Prison match with Jinder Mahal on Twitter.

– Mike and Maria Kanellis will be in the social media lounge during tonight’s WWE Battleground Kickoff show. You can send questions on Twitter with the hashtag #AskMariaAndMike.

