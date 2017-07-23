wrestling / News
WWE News: Baron Corbin Teases Cash-In Tonight, Randy Orton Hypes Battleground, Mike and Maria Kanellis In Social Media Lounge
– In a video for WWE, Baron Corbin teased the possibility of cashing in the Money in the Bank contract tonight at WWE Battleground.
EXCLUSIVE: Mr. #MITB @BaronCorbinWWE looks to defeat @ShinsukeN at #WWEBattleground, but he'll be watching the #PunjabiPrison match closely! pic.twitter.com/IrZLAgSfmG
— WWE (@WWE) July 23, 2017
– Speaking of Battleground, Randy Orton hyped his Punjabi Prison match with Jinder Mahal on Twitter.
The match type doesn't matter.
The result will be the same. #RKOOuttaNowhere #Number14#WWEBattleground @WWENetwork
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) July 23, 2017
– Mike and Maria Kanellis will be in the social media lounge during tonight’s WWE Battleground Kickoff show. You can send questions on Twitter with the hashtag #AskMariaAndMike.