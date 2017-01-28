– Go San Angelo recently interviewed Baron Corbin. Below are some highlights.

Corbin on this being his time to shine: “It’s my time to shine. I’m going into that ring full-force and planning to walk out of that ring with the title.”

Corbin on the San Angelo event: “The event in San Angelo is going to be great because all of the superstars are filled with adrenaline and excited about being part of the Royal Rumble. There’s going to be no holding back in San Angelo.”

Corbin on wanting to punch the Undertaker: “I’d like the chance to stand in the ring and punch the Undertaker in the face.”

– The Orlando Sentinel published an article on WWE and NXT Superstars taking part in a Reading Celebration that was held at the Orange County Library in Orlando Florida. Zack Ryder, who took part in the event, stated, “I see [co-workers] at the gym, at Wal-Mart – sometimes it’s a little too much. But I love it here, and it’s great to give back to the community and do things like we did today. Seeing them smiling from ear to ear is an amazing feeling.”