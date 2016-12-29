– WWE’s stock closed at $18.55, up $0.13 (0.71%) from the previous close.

– WWE.com is advertising Batista’s Wizard World New Orleans appearance on January 7th. Batista is being billed as a WWE Superstar and actor by the touring convention, and will be signings and photo ops along with a Guardians of the Galaxy Q&A panel. You can find out more here.

– The latest video on the Bella Twins YouTube channel is below, with Brie giving a Baby Watch update at twenty-two weeks: