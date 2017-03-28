wrestling / News

WWE News: Bayley, Angle & More Doing WrestleMania 33 Diaries, Triple H Posts New Workout Video

March 28, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

Wrestling Inc reports that WWE will be filming Nikki Bella, Seth Rollins, Bayley and Kurt Angle this week for this year’s WrestleMania Diaries.

– Triple H posted a new workout video as he preps for his match with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, as you can see below:

article topics :

Bayley, Kurt Angle, Triple H, WrestleMania 33, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...
comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading