WWE News: Bayley, Angle & More Doing WrestleMania 33 Diaries, Triple H Posts New Workout Video
– Wrestling Inc reports that WWE will be filming Nikki Bella, Seth Rollins, Bayley and Kurt Angle this week for this year’s WrestleMania Diaries.
– Triple H posted a new workout video as he preps for his match with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, as you can see below:
5 days until @WrestleMania.
All you can do is make sure NO ONE works harder!
-BFR ladder speed drills
-Sled push sprints
-DB Dropbox jumps pic.twitter.com/N5j5KLI9mS
— Triple H (@TripleH) March 28, 2017