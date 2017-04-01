– WWE posted the following video with Bayley breaking the news of the WWE Women’s Tournament:

– Zack Ryder’s latest episode of Z! True Comeback Story is online, and you can see it below. In it, Ryder talks about his goals, which include winning the WWE Championship and making the cover of Muscle & Fitness magazine:

– WWE released new Road to WrestleMania videosfor Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens and the Raw Women’s Championship match, which you can see below: