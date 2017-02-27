wrestling / News
WWE News: Bayley Confronts Charlotte on Raw, WWE Releases Beth Phoenix Highlights
February 27, 2017 | Posted by
– Here is a video highlight from tonight’s Raw, in which Bayley confronts Charlotte and said she plans to walk into WrestleMania as the Raw Women’s Championship:
#RAW Women's Champion @ItsBayleyWWE isn't done with achieving her dreams. Her next one: Entering @WrestleMania 33 with the Title. pic.twitter.com/VNQGpbHNwD
— WWE (@WWE) February 28, 2017
– WWE posted the following highlights from Beth Phoenix’s career in honor of her WWE Hall of Fame induction announcement: