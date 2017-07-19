– Bayley posted the following, showing off her new merchandize. Pre orders will begin on the FYE website tomorrow in conjunction with San Diego Comic Con panel featuring Bayley, Sasha, Charlotte, Becky Lynch, Renée Young and the Bellas.

Jason Jordan is Kurt Angles son, and I have my own gummy bears! What the is going on? @officialfye @CarmellaWWE pic.twitter.com/0FB7LAJywW — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 19, 2017

– The WWE UK Twitter posted the following, announcing a WWE return in November…

BREAKING: #WWELive returns to the BHGE Arena in Aberdeen on 3 Nov! Tickets on sale this Friday 21 July from 10am: https://t.co/EsZ4InAHOY pic.twitter.com/4vSL6c8xwx — WWE UK (@WWEUK) July 19, 2017

– The Bella Twins posted the following preview video of their new clothing line,” BIRDIEBEE,” on YouTube. The line will be out this fall.