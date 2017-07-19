wrestling / News

WWE News: Bayley Gets New Merch, WWE Returning to The UK in November, New Bellas Video

July 19, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Bayley posted the following, showing off her new merchandize. Pre orders will begin on the FYE website tomorrow in conjunction with San Diego Comic Con panel featuring Bayley, Sasha, Charlotte, Becky Lynch, Renée Young and the Bellas.

– The WWE UK Twitter posted the following, announcing a WWE return in November…

– The Bella Twins posted the following preview video of their new clothing line,” BIRDIEBEE,” on YouTube. The line will be out this fall.

article topics :

Bayley, Bella Twins, WWE, Larry Csonka

