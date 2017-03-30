wrestling / News
WWE News: Bayley Impersonates WWE Legends, Stars Coach at Special Olympics Event, Stock Up
– WWE stock closed at $22.47 on Thursday, up $0.04 (0.18%) from the previous close.
– A new WrestleMania Diary from Bayley has been released, with the Raw Women’s Champion appearing on 101.9 FM in Orlando and doing impersonations of Randy Savage, The Undertaker, The Rock, Ric Flair, John Cena, Booker T, Vince McMahon and others:
– The WWE Community and Special Olympics posted pics from the Special Olympics event today in Kissimmee, Florida with Big Show, AJ Styles, Dana Brooke, Mark Henry and Dana Warrior serving as honorary coaches while Greg Hamilton and serve as announcers for the basketball game:
