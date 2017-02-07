– Wrestling Inc reports that Michael R. Blais, a Canadian indie star trained by Tyson Kidd, was one of Braun Strowman’s victims on Raw.

– Here is a Raw Fallout video with Bayley reacting to her loss to Nia Jax on Raw. Bayley says she had Jax where she wanted her but was cheated out of her win, and that while Charlotte wants to make her miserable she will be standing over Charlotte as champion next week.

– Here is the Jackie Robinson tribute video WWE aired as part of Black History Month: