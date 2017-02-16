– Eva Marie recently had a Q&A with her fans. At one point, a fan asked her how she deals with hate.

She said: “When I first started in WWE, that was my first time being on social media. So it was very, very new to me and I’m not going to lie, when you first see negative comments, or, you know, people saying bad things about you…we’re all human, it doesn’t feel good. We all want to be liked and accepted, so, sure it’s going to hurt or sting a little bit, but then at the end of the day you have to remember, these people don’t know you. They have no idea how you are as a person, how you interact with people on a day-to-day basis, and if anything, I kind of feel bad for anybody that feels the need to go on social media and leave something negative, because what good is that doing?”

– Big Show will make an appearance at Autorama in Market Hall in Dallas tomorrow from 4-7 PM. Tickets are required for admission, with only one autograph per person. Autographs are first come, first served. Admission doesn’t guarantee an autograph and no posed photos are allowed.

– In a post on Twitter, Charlotte complained about Bayley beating her on RAW with Sasha Banks’ help. Bayley replied:

…and she did it all by herself! What a hero to all Huggers everywhere! 😒#StillTheQueen https://t.co/zMgrwTguFv — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) February 15, 2017