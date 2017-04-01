wrestling / News

WWE News: Bayley Reunites With Carmella, Luchador Sends Daniel Bryan Signed Mask, Dairy Company Congratulates Angle

April 1, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Dairy organization Dairy Good congratulated WWE legend and famous milk chugger Kurt Angle on his 2017 WWE Hall of Fame induction, posting to Twitter:

– Mexican wrestling legend Blue Panther sent Daniel bryan a signed mask for WrestleMania Axxess and invited him to “wrestle and exchange knowledge,” as you can see in the below posts:

– The latest WrestleMania Diary from Bayley sees her reunite with Carmella at WrestleMania Axxess:

Bayley, Carmella, Daniel Bryan, Kurt Angle

