– Dairy organization Dairy Good congratulated WWE legend and famous milk chugger Kurt Angle on his 2017 WWE Hall of Fame induction, posting to Twitter:

Oh it’s true! Congrats @RealKurtAngle on your @WWE Hall of Fame induction! Next time, try to drink more of the milk. 😉 #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/6auYKc5nMR — Dairy Good (@DairyGood) April 1, 2017

– Mexican wrestling legend Blue Panther sent Daniel bryan a signed mask for WrestleMania Axxess and invited him to “wrestle and exchange knowledge,” as you can see in the below posts:

The legendary Blue Panther sent me a signed mask and video message inviting me to wrestle and exchange knowledge with him. Incredible! https://t.co/xduMd9dEg0 — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) March 31, 2017

Adivina de quién es súper fan @WWEDanielBryan? #Bluepanther le envía un regalo muy especial al Gerente General de #SDLive! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/GTrwEcOIMD — WWE Español (@wweespanol) March 31, 2017

– The latest WrestleMania Diary from Bayley sees her reunite with Carmella at WrestleMania Axxess: