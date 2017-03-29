– Justin Roberts has announced that he is signing copies of his new book Best Seat in the House: Your Backstage Pass through My WWE Journey in Orlando during WrestleMania weekend. His schedule is below:

March 31 & April 1 from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Wrestlecon

Hyatt Regency Orlando

9801 International Drive

April 1, 2017 from 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Barnes & Noble

7900 W Sand Lake Rd

April 2, 2017 at 12:00 PM

Ringside with Jim Ross

The Plaza Live, 425 N Bumby Ave

– WWE posted video of Bayley training for her WrestleMania match at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando:

– Here are more fan pics of the WrestleMania 33 roller coaster set: