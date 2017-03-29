wrestling / News

WWE News: Bayley Trains at Performance Center, More WM 33 Set Pics, Justin Roberts Book Signing

March 29, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Justin Roberts has announced that he is signing copies of his new book Best Seat in the House: Your Backstage Pass through My WWE Journey in Orlando during WrestleMania weekend. His schedule is below:

March 31 & April 1 from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Wrestlecon
Hyatt Regency Orlando
9801 International Drive

April 1, 2017 from 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Barnes & Noble
7900 W Sand Lake Rd

April 2, 2017 at 12:00 PM
Ringside with Jim Ross
The Plaza Live, 425 N Bumby Ave

– WWE posted video of Bayley training for her WrestleMania match at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando:

– Here are more fan pics of the WrestleMania 33 roller coaster set:

article topics :

Bayley, Justin Roberts, WrestleMania 33, WWE Performance Center, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...
comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading