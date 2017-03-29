wrestling / News
WWE News: Bayley Trains at Performance Center, More WM 33 Set Pics, Justin Roberts Book Signing
– Justin Roberts has announced that he is signing copies of his new book Best Seat in the House: Your Backstage Pass through My WWE Journey in Orlando during WrestleMania weekend. His schedule is below:
March 31 & April 1 from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Wrestlecon
Hyatt Regency Orlando
9801 International Drive
April 1, 2017 from 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Barnes & Noble
7900 W Sand Lake Rd
April 2, 2017 at 12:00 PM
Ringside with Jim Ross
The Plaza Live, 425 N Bumby Ave
– WWE posted video of Bayley training for her WrestleMania match at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando:
– Here are more fan pics of the WrestleMania 33 roller coaster set:
The #Wrestlemania set is going to be huge. pic.twitter.com/NyTUocsUdf
— ffsseth (@_ffsseth) March 29, 2017
The New pictures from #WrestleMania set…. #RollerCoaster pic.twitter.com/1X88oE2PZm
— Riz (@johncenaAm) March 29, 2017
Roller coaster confirmed. pic.twitter.com/hcGb7djPkt
— Brandon Hodge 🎥 (@TheBrandonHodge) March 29, 2017