WWE News: Bayley Tweets on Raw Accidents, Former WWE Stars Watch Raw From Suite
February 21, 2017 | Posted by
– Bayley tweeted the following on Twitter, discussing the accidents she had during last night’s Raw…
Inflatable tube man smacked me in the face, tripped down the ramp giving out a hug, fell getting out of the ring…but still your champ @WWE
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) February 21, 2017
– JTG, John Morrison (Johnny Mundo) and Lucha Underground star Taya watched last night’s RAW in Los Angeles from a suite inside the Staples Center…
Enjoying the SUITE life with @TheRealMorrison and @TheTayaValkyrie #RAW #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/8RLKPXW8LC
— JTG (@Jtg1284) February 21, 2017