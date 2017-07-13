wrestling / News
WWE News: Becky Lynch Argues With UFC’s Cyborg on Twitter, The Mae Young Classic Tapes Tonight & Tomorrow
– WWE tapes the Mae Young Classic tonight and tomorrow night.
– Yesterday, Triple H invited Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather to Raw to help promote their August 26th fight. UFC’s Cris “Cyborg” Justino retweeted Triple H and said to keep Becky Lynch away from her because, “Ireland can’t handle another star losing this Summer.” Becky then stated that probably won’t happen, since Dana White doesn’t let Cyborg do much of anything these days…
