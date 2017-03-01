– Here is this week’s Smackdown Fallout video, with Becky Lynch discussing her win over Mickie James. Lynch says the win was amazing and that she didn’t have a problem with James until the latter cost her the SmackDown Women’s Title. She sayd she will continue on and that her next goal is walking out of WrestleMania 33 with the championship.

– WWE posted the following slow-motion video from the #1 contender’s match between AJ Styles and Luke Harper from this week’s Smackdown: