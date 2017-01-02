wrestling / News

WWE News: Becky Lynch Grants Wish at SD, Lilian Garcia Comments on NFL Appearance

January 2, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Becky Lynch

– WWE posted the following pics of Becky Lynch granting a wish through the Chef David’s Kids program, meeting seventeen year-old Theresa:

– Lilian Garcia took to Twitter to comment on her appearance at Sunday’s LA Rams/Arizona Cardinals game, where she honored her late father by singing the National Anthem:

