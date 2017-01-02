wrestling / News
WWE News: Becky Lynch Grants Wish at SD, Lilian Garcia Comments on NFL Appearance
– WWE posted the following pics of Becky Lynch granting a wish through the Chef David’s Kids program, meeting seventeen year-old Theresa:
The #IrishLassKicker @BeckyLynchWWE made a wish come true last week in Chicago for #SDLive! https://t.co/dZ9Tm02awA pic.twitter.com/9vEYWJm09i
— WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2017
– Lilian Garcia took to Twitter to comment on her appearance at Sunday’s LA Rams/Arizona Cardinals game, where she honored her late father by singing the National Anthem:
TY @RamsNFL 4 inviting me 2 sing the Anthem at the game yesterday. Great way 2 start the year. Had a blast! Look forward 2 more! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Wfd3kdI62V
— Lilian Garcia (@LilianGarcia) January 2, 2017