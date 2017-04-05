– Natalya’s first column with OK! Magazine has been posted online. You can see it here. The WWE star’s advice column answers questions about how to get a beach body, at-home exercises and more.

– Becky Lynch spoke with WWE Games about making her video game debut in WWE 2K17. Lynch says her goals growing up were to hug Mick Foley, have an action figure, main event WrestleMania and be a playable video game character. WWE 2K17 helped her realize the latter goal and that’s amazing, she says.