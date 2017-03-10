wrestling / News
WWE News: Behind The Scenes Seth Rollins Commercial Video, Emma & Summer Rae Post Cryptic Tweets
March 10, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE.com has posted a behind-the-scenes video here of Seth Rollins in the WWE Mattel Tough Talkers commercial. You can watch that here.
– Emma & Summer Rae posted the following cryptic Tweets last night…
A persons actions will tell you everything you need to know about them. Pay attention!
— EMMA (@EmmaWWE) March 10, 2017
Especially in this business. https://t.co/BSbMjIRnKm
— Summer Rae (@RealSummerWWE) March 10, 2017