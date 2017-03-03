– In an interview with WETM 18, Beth Phoenix spoke about her induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.

She said: “It just made me very emotional, I got super emotional. It reminded me of feelings that I have kind to push to the side in being a Mom for the past five years and six years. It just reminded me of how intensely and how long and how passionately I worked to be in that position and to have those opportunities.”

– The Bella Twins and Youtuber Lily “Superwoman” Singh took part in several skits, which you can see below: