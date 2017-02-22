wrestling / News
WWE News: Bellas Launch New Video Series, Sasha Trains at Performance Center, Stock Down
– WWE stock closed at $21.64, down $0.62 (2.79%) from its previous closing price.
– The Bella Twins have launched a new video series on their YouTube channel alongside Katy Heckmann and Shawna Allan from @PeaceLoveStyleBlog. The first episode in the “BellaFit” series can be seen below:
– WWE posted video to Twitter of Sasha Banks training at the WWE Performance Center:
Want to work out like a BOSS? Here's what @SashaBanksWWE does on her average visit to the @WWEPerformCtr! pic.twitter.com/FTdzg4Z393
— WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2017