WWE News: Best of the 2000s DVD Trailer, Stock Down, New Sasha Banks Shirt

March 8, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE stock closed at $20.51, down $0.05 (0.24%) from the previous closing price.

– WWE Shop has a new Sasha Banks T-Shirt from NERDS Clothing. You can see the shirt below on Banks:

– Wrestling DVD Network has revealed the trailer for WWE’s Best of The 2000s DVD, which releases on April 25th. You can pre-order the DVD here.

