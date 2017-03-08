wrestling / News
WWE News: Best of the 2000s DVD Trailer, Stock Down, New Sasha Banks Shirt
– WWE stock closed at $20.51, down $0.05 (0.24%) from the previous closing price.
– WWE Shop has a new Sasha Banks T-Shirt from NERDS Clothing. You can see the shirt below on Banks:
Get your new @NERDSClothingCo @WWEShop "Rolling like a boss" T pic.twitter.com/XLAF1Ymc6n
— notorious SB (@SashaBanksWWE) March 8, 2017
– Wrestling DVD Network has revealed the trailer for WWE’s Best of The 2000s DVD, which releases on April 25th. You can pre-order the DVD here.