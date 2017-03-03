– WWE has added three Beth Phoenix segments to the WWE Hall of Fame 2017 Collection on the Network. They include:

* Glamarella (SummerSlam 2008): The unusual duo of Beth Phoenix and Santino Marella challenge Kofi Kingston and Mickie James for a pair of singles titles.

* A Team With Hart (TLC 2010): Beth Phoenix partners with Natalya to take on the duo known as LayCool in a Tag Team Tables Match.

* The Glamazon’s Triumph (Survivor Series 2011): Beth Phoenix puts the Divas Championship on the line against Eve Torres in a Lumberjill Match.

– Dava Lagana spooke with the Solomonster Sounds Off podcast for a new interview. You can see the video below in which Lagana talks about why Vince McMahon hates sickness, the ridiculous pitch for the funeral of Al Wilson that never happened, the origin of the Tim White Lunchtime Suicide skits, why Beth Phoenix belongs in the WWE Hall of Fame, his resignation from TNA and more: