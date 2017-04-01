– WWE Hall of Famers and married couple, Edge and Beth Phoenix, were in attendance at NXT TakeOver: Orlando tonight. You can check out a photo of them sitting at ringside tonight below.

– Below is a photo of the new NXT Women’s title belt that was revealed tonight at NXT TakeOver: Orlando. In tonight’s women’s title match, champion Asuka retained the title in her match against Ember Moon.

– Nigel McGuinness made a slight error in his commentary after Aleister Black defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas tonight at NXT TakeOver: Orlando. McGuinness stated, “This is going to be a man to reckon with here in Ring of Honor.”