wrestling / News

WWE News: Beth Phoenix On Not Being Listed n Mae Young Classic Video, Graves Recalls Doing Security For Deftones

July 16, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE posted the following extra from Superstar Ink in which he talks with Fandango about his past security work for Deftones. Graves recalls almost being able to party with the band at one point in the clip:

– A fan took note of the fact that Beth Phoenix was not depicted in the Mae Young Classic promotional video. After the fan tagged Phoenix in her tweet, Phoenix replied and said that the Classic was about a lot more than just her:

— Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) July 16, 2017

article topics :

Beth Phoenix, Corey Graves, Deftones, Mae Young Classic, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading