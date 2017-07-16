– WWE posted the following extra from Superstar Ink in which he talks with Fandango about his past security work for Deftones. Graves recalls almost being able to party with the band at one point in the clip:

– A fan took note of the fact that Beth Phoenix was not depicted in the Mae Young Classic promotional video. After the fan tagged Phoenix in her tweet, Phoenix replied and said that the Classic was about a lot more than just her:

— Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) July 16, 2017

WWE showed May Young, Trish and Lita as past Champs. But totally forgot about @RealMelina @REALLiSAMARiE @MickieJames @TheBethPhoenix — Chi Takz (@ChiTakz) July 16, 2017