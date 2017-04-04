– Edge revealed on his Twitter account that the next episode of the Edge and Christian podcast will feature his wife, new WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. You can check out Edge’s tweet below.

– PWInsider reports that the New England Patriots did not have any objection to Rob Gronkowski’s appearance during WrestleMania 33.