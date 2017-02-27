wrestling / News

WWE News: Beth Phoenix’s Hall of Fame Video, Martin Luther King Honored, Raw Fallout Videos

February 27, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE aired the following video honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Raw as part of Black History Month:

– Here is Beth Phoenix’s WWE Hall of Fame announcement video:

– Here are this week’s Raw Fallout videos. They include Sami Zayn promising to take down Samoa Joe at Fastlane, Nia Jax promising to “walk all over” Sasha Banks and Enzo & Big Cass feeling confident for their match with The Club:

article topics :

Beth Phoenix, RAW, WWE, WWE Hall of Fame, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading