– WWE aired the following video honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Raw as part of Black History Month:

There is no name more synonymous with the Civil Rights Movement than Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. as we continue to honor #BlackHistoryMonth. pic.twitter.com/qlWkGEvbE9 — WWE (@WWE) February 28, 2017

– Here is Beth Phoenix’s WWE Hall of Fame announcement video:

– Here are this week’s Raw Fallout videos. They include Sami Zayn promising to take down Samoa Joe at Fastlane, Nia Jax promising to “walk all over” Sasha Banks and Enzo & Big Cass feeling confident for their match with The Club: