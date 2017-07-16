– WWE has posted a new article looking at Big Cass’ ranking among the giants of WWE. Cass is tied with fifth alongside Kane and Big Show at seven feet tall, with the top four as:

#4: The Great Khali (7’1″)

#3: Giant Silva (7’2″)

#2: Andre the Giant (7’4″)

#1: Giant Gonzales (8’0″)

– Here is the latest episode of WWE Fury, featuring Superstars throwing ladders and chairs at each other: