– The Detroit News has posted a list of the top ten WWE moments to happen inside the Joe Louis Arena. This week’s episode of RAW will be the final WWE show at the arena before it is demolished. Here’s the list:

1. Stone Cold drives a zamboni to the ring (September 28, 1998)

2. Shane McMahon returns to WWE (February 22, 2016)

3. The Rock throws Stone Cold over the Belle Isle bridge (April 12, 1999)

4. Undertaker wins his first championship (November 27, 1991)

5. Kurt Angle debuts (November 14, 1999)

6. The nWo returns to WWE (March 11, 2002)

7. Randy Orton wins the Royal Rumble (January 25, 2009)

8. John Cena raps during WWE Draft Lottery (March 22, 2004)

9. Hulk Hogan vs. Macho Man Randy Savage (April 26, 1986)

10. Shawn Michaels dances on casket with Triple H in it (October 28, 2002)

– Celeste Bonin, who was Kaitlyn in WWE, posted a photo on Instagram showing her reunited with Big E.

#Reunited at last. @wwebige. #gloves #reunited A post shared by Celeste (@celestebonin) on Mar 9, 2017 at 9:09pm PST

– WWE has released the full Hell in a Cell match between The Undertaker and Shane McMahon from last year’s Wrestlemania.