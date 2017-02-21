wrestling / News

WWE News: Big E. Comment From Raw Edited Out, Charlotte Posts Pic With The Rock

February 21, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Big E.’s comment from Raw referencing Russian hacking was edited out of the highlight video. On last night’s episode, when Xavier Woods wondered how Lana was able to hack them, Big E. noted that she was Russian which got a laugh from the crowd. As you can see in the below video, the laughter (at about 1:55) was kept in but the remark was edited out.

– Charlotte posted the following pic with the Rock backstage at Raw to her Instagram account. Rock was there for the filming of a Paige/AJ Lee scene for Fighting With My Family.

You can't flex with us ???????? @therock #Raw #Generations

A post shared by Charlotte Flair (@charlottewwe) on

article topics :

Big E., Charlotte Flair, Lana, RAW, The New Day, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading