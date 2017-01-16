– You can see video of the New Day on one of Arkansas’ NBC affiliates, KARK 4 News, from this morning below. The team were there promoting tonight’s Raw in Little Rock. Big E. talks about performing on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and talks about the “Black Excellence” tweet he posted last month featuring New Day, Sasha Banks and Rich Swann all holding the titles they had at the time.

“The fact that we have talented performers of color is something that is very big for us,” he said. “This day means a lot to all of us, not just the in-ring performers, but all people of color who are excelling. That’s something that we all want to embrace and to celebrate.”

– Shawn Michaels’ movie The Resurrection of Gavin Stone releases on Friday. A complete list of theaters along with group sales for the film can be found here. The film is a faith-based comedy starring Brett Dalton (Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD) as Gavin Stone, a washed-up former child star is forced to do community service at a local mega- church and pretends to be Christian so he can land the part of Jesus in their annual Passion Play only to discover that the most important role of his life is far from Hollywood.

– John Cena did a Make-A-Wish meeting with eight-year-old Dillan Burr at the WWE house show in Madison Square Garden last month. You can see some stories about it at The Madison County Courier, The Rome Sentinel and NYUp.com.