– Big E. has received another package from McDonalds, who sent him some of their Big Mac special sauce as you can see below. The bottle is, according to the note that came with it, one of just 10,000:

– Here is another preview from tonight’s WWE 24 which looks back at WrestleMania 32:

– Rosa Mendes posted to Instagram and noted that she has several projects coming through her “Totally Fit Mama” brand that she launched last year alongside Courtney Daylong. Mendes gave birth to a daughter last year; there’s no word on when she might return to WWE.