wrestling / News
WWE News: Big E Not Happy With Wendy’s Royal Rumble Pick, Cathy Kelley Previews Royal Rumble Weekend
January 28, 2017 | Posted by
– The Twitter account for Wendy’s recently selected Titus O’Neil as their choice for the winner of the Royal Rumble. Big E confronted them over this, given the New Day’s issues with Titus, and Wendy’s recanted.
@Agent33140 The Titus Brand is looking to surprise everyone. URAH
— Wendy's (@Wendys) January 26, 2017
You couldn't be more dead to me. https://t.co/8FGTUvJffP
— ShinigamE (@WWEBigE) January 27, 2017
@WWEBigE Ok, do over. We want to Big E size our choice.
— Wendy's (@Wendys) January 27, 2017
It should be noted that the odds on Titus winning are currently at +55,000, behind Conor McGregor and CM Punk.
– WWE has posted a new video with Cathy Kelley previewing the Royal Rumble weekend.