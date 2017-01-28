wrestling / News

WWE News: Big E Not Happy With Wendy’s Royal Rumble Pick, Cathy Kelley Previews Royal Rumble Weekend

January 28, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Big E

– The Twitter account for Wendy’s recently selected Titus O’Neil as their choice for the winner of the Royal Rumble. Big E confronted them over this, given the New Day’s issues with Titus, and Wendy’s recanted.

It should be noted that the odds on Titus winning are currently at +55,000, behind Conor McGregor and CM Punk.

– WWE has posted a new video with Cathy Kelley previewing the Royal Rumble weekend.

article topics :

Big E., Cathy Kelley, Royal Rumble, Joseph Lee

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading