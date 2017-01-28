– The Twitter account for Wendy’s recently selected Titus O’Neil as their choice for the winner of the Royal Rumble. Big E confronted them over this, given the New Day’s issues with Titus, and Wendy’s recanted.

@Agent33140 The Titus Brand is looking to surprise everyone. URAH — Wendy's (@Wendys) January 26, 2017

You couldn't be more dead to me. https://t.co/8FGTUvJffP — ShinigamE (@WWEBigE) January 27, 2017

@WWEBigE Ok, do over. We want to Big E size our choice. — Wendy's (@Wendys) January 27, 2017

It should be noted that the odds on Titus winning are currently at +55,000, behind Conor McGregor and CM Punk.

– WWE has posted a new video with Cathy Kelley previewing the Royal Rumble weekend.