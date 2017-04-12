– Big E. says he may be officiating weddings in Los Angeles next week. The New Day member made the announcement on Twitter, posting:

I may be officiating weddings in LA April 20-22. Hit me if you're weird. [email protected] I'm actually not joking. For once. — ShinigamE (@WWEBigE) April 12, 2017

– Here is the trailer for Dave Bautista’s new film Enter the Warriors Gate. The fantasy martial arts film stars Uriah Shelton as Jack, a teenage gamer who is transported to an ancient empire by a mysterious chest that is terrorized by a cruel barbarian king (Bautista). The synopsis notes that “Jack will need all of his gaming skills as he battles to defeat the barbarian, protect a beautiful princess, and somehow find his way back home.”