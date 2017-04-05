wrestling / News
WWE News: Big E Promotes AJ Lee’s New Book, Poll Asks Who Should Join Total Divas
April 5, 2017
– WWE’s latest poll asks who should join the cast of Total Divas. As of this writing the results are:
Sasha Banks: 34%
Alexa Bliss: 24%
Bayley: 15%
Charlotte Flair: 14%
Becky Lynch: 13%
– Big E went to Twitter to promote AJ Lee/Brooks’ book Crazy Is My Superpower: How I Triumphed By Breaking Bones, Breaking Hearts and Breaking the Rules which released this week:
Mama (@AJBrooks) has a book! Couldn't be prouder. Coziest of @FILAUSA hooded fits courtesy of the man, @KiddFuture. pic.twitter.com/XJXKKFpPN7
— ShinigamE (@WWEBigE) April 5, 2017