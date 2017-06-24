wrestling / News
WWE News: Big E Says Run DMC Sent a Cease and Desist Order Over New Day Shirt, Goldberg in Battle Royale for Network Clip
June 24, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE posted a Network clip, featuring Goldberg in a Raw battle royale in 2004. You can check out the clip below.
– Big E revealed on Twitter that Run DMC sent a cease and desist order on The New Day’s shirt that features art inspired by the rap group. You can check out his tweet below.
Enjoy it. Run DMC sent a cease and desist a while back. They don't play. https://t.co/6pgYoGTcZ0
— ShinigamE (@WWEBigE) June 24, 2017