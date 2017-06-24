wrestling / News

WWE News: Big E Says Run DMC Sent a Cease and Desist Order Over New Day Shirt, Goldberg in Battle Royale for Network Clip

June 24, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

– WWE posted a Network clip, featuring Goldberg in a Raw battle royale in 2004. You can check out the clip below.

– Big E revealed on Twitter that Run DMC sent a cease and desist order on The New Day’s shirt that features art inspired by the rap group. You can check out his tweet below.

