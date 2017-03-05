wrestling / News

WWE News: Big Show Comments on Dog Show Appearance, Boxer Uses Undertaker’s Theme

March 5, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Boxer Ohara Davies came out to the Undertaker’s theme for his fight on Saturday night. Davies, who retained his WBC Silver super lightweight title in his fight with Derry Matthews at the event, can be seen entering in the below video from O2 Sports:

– Big Shot posted to Twitter about his appearance at the Beverly Hills Dog Show:

