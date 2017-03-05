wrestling / News
WWE News: Big Show Comments on Dog Show Appearance, Boxer Uses Undertaker’s Theme
– Boxer Ohara Davies came out to the Undertaker’s theme for his fight on Saturday night. Davies, who retained his WBC Silver super lightweight title in his fight with Derry Matthews at the event, can be seen entering in the below video from O2 Sports:
Is it him, really can it be him? The Undertaker here @TheO2 tonight? @WWEUK #HayeBellew #FollowTheRabbit. pic.twitter.com/8LVTKCpRhb
— O2 Sports (@O2sports) March 4, 2017
– Big Shot posted to Twitter about his appearance at the Beverly Hills Dog Show:
I know I'm usually the biggest guy in any room .. but this is getting silly! #GiantManLittleDogs @nbcsports #BHDogShow #BestInShow pic.twitter.com/waue1KfoHT
— Big Show (@WWETheBigShow) March 5, 2017