WWE News: Big Show Gives Undertaker a Puppy in Old Smackdown Video, Sheamus Appearance Set

March 6, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Sheamus is set to appear at the Cricket Wireless store in Madison Heights, Michigan next Monday from 11 AM to 1 PM.

– WWE posted the following classic video from the 2003 episode of Smackdown in which The Big Show gave The Undertaker a pair of crates, one of which had a puppy. A suspicious Undertaker then proceeded to destroy the second crate, only to be ambushed by Big Show:

