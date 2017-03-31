wrestling / News

WWE News: Big Show Shows Off His Ring Shape, Bayley Shares Pic With Scott Hall

March 31, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Bayley posted a new picture of her with Scott Hall from Orlando leading into WrestleMania, as you can see below:

– The Big Show shared a picture of his ring shape ahead of his participation in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania. Show has confirmed that this WrestleMania will be his last.

?The work doesn't stop. #GiantAbs? ?2 days until #WrestleMania.?

A post shared by The Big Show (@wwethebigshow) on

Bayley, Scott Hall, The Big Show, WrestleMania 33, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

