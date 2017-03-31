– Bayley posted a new picture of her with Scott Hall from Orlando leading into WrestleMania, as you can see below:

So excited to meet everyone at the Orlando Eye today! But first….#Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/497hpiol5G — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) March 31, 2017

– The Big Show shared a picture of his ring shape ahead of his participation in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania. Show has confirmed that this WrestleMania will be his last.