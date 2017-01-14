– In a post on Instagram, Big Show showed off his physique while revealed that he is working hard to get in shape for his Wrestlemania 33 match with Shaquille O’Neal. He wrote:

Hey @Shaq…glad your training!! Because so am I! #GiantAbs #WrestleMania A photo posted by The Big Show (@wwethebigshow) on Jan 14, 2017 at 4:35pm PST

– John Cena and Nikki Bella drink a bottle of wine during a new “Happy Hour” video.

– WWE.com has a new poll asking fans who will win the UK Championship Tournament. Pete Dunne leads with 17%, followed by Mark Andrews (16%), Jordan Devlin (11%), Wolfgang (10%) and Trent Seven (9%).