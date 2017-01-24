wrestling / News

WWE News: Big Show Taking Aim at Braun Strowman, Kofi Celebrates WWE Anniversary, Russo’s Birthday

January 24, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Big Show

– Vince Russo turned fifty-six years old today. Mike Awesome would have been fifty-two and Gary Hart would have been seventy-five.

– Kofi Kingston noted on Twitter that Sunday was his nine-year anniversary with WWE:

– Here is this week’s Raw Fallout, with Big Show saying he’s setting his sights on Braun Strowman after their face off on Raw:

