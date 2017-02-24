– Big Show spoke with WWE.com and said that he believes Shaquille O’Neal is trying to back out of their planned match at WrestleMania. Show was asked about recent tweets he’d made calling the NBA legend out, saying that this could be his last WrestleMania match and that he believes Shaq is afraid.

“I mean, here’s the thing,” he said. “We shot this off at the ESPY Awards, Shaq said he’s in, I thought this would be a good match for fans to see two giants go at it. And I see Shaq riding around, singing karaoke and stopping in at Krispy Kreme. I’m like, “Hey! If you’re not gonna take it serious, find something else to do!” I’ve given 22 years of my blood, sweat and tears to this business and I’m doing this favor to Shaq. This could be my last WrestleMania. He needs to step up. I’m not trying to be mean, but my time’s valuable. I get it. I don’t have foot powder commercials, car commercials, insurance commercials. I get it. He’s a busy man. But if he’s gonna step in the ring, in my business, at our biggest event of the year? Show me you’re serious. If anything, talk a little trash. Let me know you’re motivated. Because right now? I just get the feeling he’s terrified. He shot his mouth off, he’s in over his head and he’s trying to back out. So just let me know what’s going on, brother.”

– WWE stock closed at $21.45, down $0.09 (0.42%) from the previous closing price.