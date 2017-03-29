– Billy Gunn posted the following on twitter, showing that he worked out with Big show last night…

A little late night workout with @WWETheBigShow @MattWichlinski. This is the look I got when I said we weren't done. #notscared pic.twitter.com/zLP27Eshgs — Kip sopp (@RealBillyGunn) March 29, 2017

– Last night’s edition of WWE Smackdown ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings. The show had 86,000 interactions on Twitter with 20,000 unique authors, which was down from last week’s 86,000 interactions and 23,000 authors. Smackdown also had 128,000 Facebook interactions with 80,000 unique authors last night, also down from last week’s 142,000 interactions and 86,000 authors. [Credit: wrestlinginc.com]