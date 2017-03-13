– It appears that the Big Show will not be facing Shaquille O’Neal at WrestleMania after all. Big Show joined the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal during tonight’s Raw, which would indicate that the planned match with Shaq will not be happening. Show, who won the 2015 Andre Battle Royal, joins Apollo Crews and Mojo Rawley in the match thus far.

– Shawn Michaels appeared on Raw and spoke with Roman Reigns about the latter’s match with Undertaker at WrestleMania. Video from the segment is below: