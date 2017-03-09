– According to wrestlinginc.com, the WWE Network has every classic episode of Smackdown available for viewing as more than 150 hours of content from 2010 – 2011 was recently added. In total, there is 900 hours of Smackdown on the WWE Network.

– Billie Kay posted the following on twitter, commenting on The Eclipse from Ember Moon at recent NXT TV tapings. That match aired last night and they showed Kay being helped from the ring when the match ended…

Just an update, I'm ok. I tweaked my neck pretty bad but I'll be fine. As much as I DISLIKE @WWEEmberMoon , the Eclipse is no joke 🙅🏻 https://t.co/K0oCBHe91J — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) March 9, 2017

– Here is Rich Swann and WWE Performance Center Coach Sean Hayes, reenacting a confrontation between WWE Hall of Famers Steve Austin and Bret Hart…